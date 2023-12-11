Keyonte George's Utah Jazz match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

George, in his most recent appearance, had 15 points in a 117-103 loss to the Clippers.

In this article we will look at George's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.5 12.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.4 PRA -- 18.7 22.2 PR -- 13.6 16.8 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.7



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

George is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Jazz average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 112.5 points per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 47.1 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 26.3 per game.

Giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.