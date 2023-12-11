The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 114-106 win over the Suns (his last action) Huerter put up .

With prop bets available for Huerter, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.3 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.2 PRA -- 19.8 19.6 PR -- 16.9 16.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Nets

Huerter is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.3 per game.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 17th in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets are 13th in the league, conceding 43.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 24.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.4 makes per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 11/15/2022 30 19 2 3 5 0 1

