The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 114-106 win over the Suns (his previous action) Murray put up 13 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 13.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.7 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 20.5 20.3 PR -- 18.7 18.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Nets

Murray has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 11.0% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets have given up 43.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

The Nets are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 13.4 makes per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 31 11 4 0 3 0 1 11/15/2022 12 4 3 0 0 0 0

