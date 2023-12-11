Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 117-103 loss versus the Clippers, Clarkson tallied six points and five assists.

Below, we dig into Clarkson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 20.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.1 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.9 PRA -- 25.3 28.2 PR -- 20.4 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Clarkson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Clarkson's opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.5.

On defense, the Thunder have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

Allowing 47.1 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 18 4 12 0 0 2 2/23/2023 36 24 4 6 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.