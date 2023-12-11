John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) will host Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz (7-15) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 11. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOK and KJZZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Arena: Paycom Center
John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|John Collins
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|613.8
|1033.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|27.9
|51.7
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|77
John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
John Collins & the Jazz
- John Collins averages 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Jazz are being outscored by 8.7 points per game, with a -192 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 119.7 per outing (25th in league).
- Utah ranks fourth in the NBA at 46.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 42.4 its opponents average.
- The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.
- Utah has committed 4.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.8 (30th in NBA) while forcing 12 (24th in league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- The Thunder's +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.7 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (13th in the league).
- The 41.1 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 26th in the league, and are six fewer than the 47.1 its opponents grab per outing.
- The Thunder make 12.6 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 38.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.4% from long range.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.1 (fifth in the league) while its opponents average 16.
John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|John Collins
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-8.5
|8.4
|Usage Percentage
|18.8%
|32.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.3%
|63.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.1%
|8.6%
|Assist Pct
|4.5%
|31%
