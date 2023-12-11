The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) will host Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz (7-15) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 11. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat John Collins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 613.8 1033.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 27.9 51.7 Fantasy Rank 5 77

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Collins gear on Fanatics!

John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

John Collins & the Jazz

John Collins averages 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Jazz are being outscored by 8.7 points per game, with a -192 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 119.7 per outing (25th in league).

Utah ranks fourth in the NBA at 46.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 42.4 its opponents average.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Utah has committed 4.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.8 (30th in NBA) while forcing 12 (24th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

The Thunder's +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.7 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (13th in the league).

The 41.1 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 26th in the league, and are six fewer than the 47.1 its opponents grab per outing.

The Thunder make 12.6 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 38.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.4% from long range.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.1 (fifth in the league) while its opponents average 16.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

John Collins vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat John Collins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -8.5 8.4 Usage Percentage 18.8% 32.3% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 63.6% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 8.6% Assist Pct 4.5% 31%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.