The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Collins, in his last showing, had 20 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in a 117-103 loss to the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.5 13.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.5 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 24 23.2 PR -- 23.1 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Collins has made 5.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.7% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.7 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.5.

Allowing 112.5 points per contest, the Thunder are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Thunder are 29th in the NBA, allowing 47.1 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.3 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 13.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 30 19 10 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.