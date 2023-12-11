Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and John Collins are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz meet at Paycom Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 14.5-point total for Collins on Monday equals his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Collins averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Monday's points prop bet for Jordan Clarkson is 17.5 points. That's 0.4 more than his season average of 17.1.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Clarkson has made 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Keyonte George is averaging 10.5 points per game this season, 3.0 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

George has picked up 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -204)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.5 points per game average is 1.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 18.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 1.4 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.1).

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

