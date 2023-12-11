How to Watch the Jazz vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-15) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) after losing five road games in a row.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.9% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Utah has a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Jazz's 111.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Thunder allow.
- Utah is 6-6 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 118.2 points per game at home, 14.5 more than on the road (103.7). On defense they concede 116.7 per game, 5.9 fewer points than away (122.6).
- At home, Utah gives up 116.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.6.
- The Jazz pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (25.6).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Foot
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
