Jazz vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-12.5
|232.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 232.5 points.
- Utah has a 230.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Utah has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info
Jazz vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|10
|47.6%
|119.7
|230.7
|112.5
|232.2
|230.0
|Jazz
|9
|40.9%
|111.0
|230.7
|119.7
|232.2
|229.0
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .727 (8-3-0). On the road, it is .273 (3-8-0).
- The Jazz's 111.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Thunder give up.
- Utah is 8-4 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|11-11
|0-0
|12-10
|Thunder
|15-6
|0-0
|12-9
Jazz vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Jazz
|Thunder
|111.0
|119.7
|23
|6
|8-4
|11-2
|6-6
|11-2
|119.7
|112.5
|25
|13
|8-3
|9-3
|6-5
|8-4
