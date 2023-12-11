The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (6-11) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen provides 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Jazz.

On a per-game basis, John Collins gets the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this season.

The Jazz are getting 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker this year.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 57.0% of his shots from the floor.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 6.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Chet Holmgren puts up 18.1 points, 8.0 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Josh Giddey averages 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Luguentz Dort puts up 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Jazz vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Jazz 119.6 Points Avg. 114.2 111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 49.8% Field Goal % 45.2% 40.5% Three Point % 35.8%

