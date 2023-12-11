Harrison Barnes' Sacramento Kings face the Brooklyn Nets at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-106 win over the Suns (his most recent game) Barnes put up nine points and eight rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Barnes' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 16.7 17.8 PR -- 15.2 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.5 assists per contest, the Nets are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets allow 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 30 11 6 2 1 0 0 11/15/2022 21 16 4 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.