Mikal Bridges and Domantas Sabonis will battle when the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) face the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 11 beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 883.6 778.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.2 37.1 Fantasy Rank 13 32

Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

The Kings average 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento records 44 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.

The Kings knock down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.7 more than their opponents (12).

Sacramento has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 13.5 (15th in the league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges averages 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Nets put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. It records 48.3 rebounds per game, first in the league, while its opponents grab 43.7.

The Nets make 14.8 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.4 per game their opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.

Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in NBA) while forcing 11.1 (30th in league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -2.6 2.4 Usage Percentage 21.7% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 62.7% 60.1% Total Rebound Pct 19% 9.1% Assist Pct 30% 17.3%

