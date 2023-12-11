Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mikal Bridges and Domantas Sabonis will battle when the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) face the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 11 beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Kings vs. Nets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Mikal Bridges
|Total Fantasy Pts
|883.6
|778.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.2
|37.1
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|32
Buy Sabonis and Bridges gear on Fanatics!
Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.
- The Kings average 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento records 44 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.
- The Kings knock down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.7 more than their opponents (12).
- Sacramento has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 13.5 (15th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Bridges averages 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- The Nets put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
- Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. It records 48.3 rebounds per game, first in the league, while its opponents grab 43.7.
- The Nets make 14.8 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.4 per game their opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.
- Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in NBA) while forcing 11.1 (30th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Domantas Sabonis vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Mikal Bridges
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-2.6
|2.4
|Usage Percentage
|21.7%
|26.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.7%
|60.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19%
|9.1%
|Assist Pct
|30%
|17.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.