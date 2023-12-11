Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabonis, in his last action, had 15 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in a 114-106 win over the Suns.

Below, we dig into Sabonis' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 18.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.2 11.5 Assists 7.5 7.0 6.7 PRA -- 38 36.7 PR -- 31 30



Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Nets

Sabonis is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Nets allow 43.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Nets are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.5 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 39 24 21 5 0 4 0 11/15/2022 28 17 7 7 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.