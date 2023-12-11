The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his last showing, had 34 points and seven assists in a 114-106 win over the Suns.

Below, we look at Fox's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.5 30.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.0 Assists 6.5 6.5 6.8 PRA -- 41.7 42.6 PR -- 35.2 35.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Nets

Fox has taken 22.5 shots per game this season and made 10.7 per game, which account for 18.7% and 19.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Nets are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

The Nets concede 24.5 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 35 18 6 5 2 0 0 11/15/2022 24 14 4 9 1 1 1

