For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Zach Whitecloud a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Whitecloud has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Whitecloud recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:30 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

