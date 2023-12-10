William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Karlsson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 17:38 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has scored a goal in 11 of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 28 games this year, Karlsson has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 6 26 Points 5 12 Goals 2 14 Assists 3

