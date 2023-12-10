The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Vikings vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (1.8 points) is slightly less than the 3-point edge BetMGM gives to the Vikings, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Vikings have a 60.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Vikings have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Minnesota has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (50%).

The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won once.

Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+3)



Las Vegas (+3) The Vikings have put together a record of 7-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Raiders have put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 2-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40.5)



Under (40.5) These teams average a combined 38.7 points per game, 1.8 less points than the total of 40.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (25%).

The Raiders have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).

T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 65.5 5

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 199 4 1.5 1

