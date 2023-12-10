When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Tre Tucker find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Tre Tucker score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 161 yards on eight grabs. He has been targeted 18 times, and averages 20.1 yards receiving per contest.

Tucker does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Tre Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 57 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 16 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 52 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 7 2 36 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0

