Will Ross Dwelley Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ross Dwelley did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Dwelley's stats can be found below.
Ross Dwelley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Ray-Ray McCloud (LP/rib): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dwelley 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12.0
Dwelley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
