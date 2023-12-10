When Ronnie Bell takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has put together a 51-yard campaign thus far (6.4 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in four throws out of five targets.

Bell, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0

Rep Ronnie Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.