Ray-Ray McCloud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up with the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking McCloud's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, McCloud has been targeted 11 times, with season stats of 113 yards on nine receptions (12.6 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for 23 yards.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rib

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCloud 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 9 113 71 0 12.6

McCloud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1 1 23 0

