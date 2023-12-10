Will Ray-Ray McCloud Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ray-Ray McCloud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up with the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking McCloud's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, McCloud has been targeted 11 times, with season stats of 113 yards on nine receptions (12.6 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for 23 yards.
Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rib
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McCloud 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|113
|71
|0
|12.6
McCloud Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|23
|0
