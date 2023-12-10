Raiders vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST
The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings and the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|3
|40.5
|-160
|+135
Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders have played five games this season that have gone over 40.5 combined points scored.
- Las Vegas' games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders are 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Raiders have won two out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.
- Las Vegas has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
Minnesota Vikings
- The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 45, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-4-1).
- The Vikings are 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).
- Minnesota has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50%).
Vikings vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Vikings
|21.9
|15
|20.2
|7
|45
|6
|12
|Raiders
|16.8
|28
|21.3
|17
|42.8
|5
|12
Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.
- The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three contests.
- The Vikings have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 54 total points (4.5 per game).
Vikings
- Over its past three games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In Minnesota's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.
- The Vikings have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (1.7 per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by 54 points on the year (4.5 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|41.1
|44.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|22
|25.7
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45
|46.3
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-4-1
|2-4-0
|5-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
