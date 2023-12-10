Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) on Sunday, December 10 at Allegiant Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .

The Raiders' last game was a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In their last outing, the Vikings lost 12-10 to the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Daniel Carlson K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable John Jenkins DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Malcolm Koonce DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Kanai'i Mauga LB Knee Questionable

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Kene Nwangwu RB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Theo Jackson S Illness Questionable Ed Ingram OG Hip Questionable Khyiris Tonga DL Knee Full Participation In Practice NaJee Thompson CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, compiling 284 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th with 343.8 total yards allowed per contest.

In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL (16.8 points per game), and they are 16th on defense (21.3 points allowed per contest).

In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 21st in the NFL (201.3 passing yards per game) and 13th defensively (216.8 passing yards allowed per contest).

Las Vegas ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (82.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 25th in the NFL with 127 rushing yards conceded per contest.

With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and 21 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)

Vikings (-3) Moneyline: Vikings (-155), Raiders (+130)

Vikings (-155), Raiders (+130) Total: 40.5 points

