Raiders vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 14
Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) on Sunday, December 10 at Allegiant Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .
The Raiders' last game was a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In their last outing, the Vikings lost 12-10 to the Chicago Bears.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|John Jenkins
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kanai'i Mauga
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|Hip
|Questionable
|Khyiris Tonga
|DL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|NaJee Thompson
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, compiling 284 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th with 343.8 total yards allowed per contest.
- In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL (16.8 points per game), and they are 16th on defense (21.3 points allowed per contest).
- In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 21st in the NFL (201.3 passing yards per game) and 13th defensively (216.8 passing yards allowed per contest).
- Las Vegas ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (82.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 25th in the NFL with 127 rushing yards conceded per contest.
- With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and 21 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.
Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-155), Raiders (+130)
- Total: 40.5 points
