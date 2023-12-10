Raiders vs. Vikings Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Two of the top offensive players in football will be featured when wide receiver T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings visit running back Joshua Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
See player props for the Vikings' and Raiders' best players in this matchup.
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds
- Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Joshua Jacobs
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Aidan O'Connell
|218.5 (-113)
|-
|-
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Joshua Dobbs
|218.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
