On Sunday, December 10 at 4:05 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 350.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (320.3 yards allowed per contest). The Raiders rank 27th in the NFL with 16.8 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Raiders vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+3) Toss Up (40.5) Vikings 21, Raiders 19

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have hit the over three out of 12 times this year.

The average total for Raiders games is 42.8 points, 2.3 more than this game's over/under.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Minnesota has put together a 7-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

In Minnesota's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Vikings games have had an average of 45 points this season, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.9 20.2 20 20.5 23.8 19.8 Las Vegas 16.8 21.3 19.8 17 13.8 25.7

