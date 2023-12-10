The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Vikings/Raiders game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Raiders vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have won the second quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied one time in 12 games this season.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.2 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 7.6 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Raiders' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

In 12 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first half in three games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have led seven times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up three times.

2nd Half

This year, the Raiders have won the second half in five games, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In 12 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored seven times (3-4), and been knotted up three times (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.6 points on average in the second half.

