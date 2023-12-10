Will Pavel Dorofeyev Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 10?
In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Pavel Dorofeyev to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Dorofeyev stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Dorofeyev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in two games (three shots).
- Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Dorofeyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:06
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
