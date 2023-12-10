The Vegas Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Roy in that upcoming Golden Knights-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Roy has averaged 14:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Roy has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Roy has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Roy has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Roy's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 109 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -51 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 5 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

