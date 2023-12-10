Should you wager on Nicolas Roy to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Roy averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:45 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

