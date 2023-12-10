Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly Women's MWC Power Rankings
Find out how every MWC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: W 92-76 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seton Hall
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Colorado State
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 26-2
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 78-69 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Wyoming
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 73-61 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
4. Boise State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 67-46 vs Rocky Mountain
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSD
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. San Diego State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 69-61 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Air Force
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: W 68-60 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
7. New Mexico
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 68-55 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: Western New Mexico
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
8. Nevada
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: L 76-49 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanislaus State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. San Jose State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: L 73-47 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 84-59 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: L 68-38 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
