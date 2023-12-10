Find out how every MWC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-2

9-1 | 28-2 Odds to Win MWC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 64-61 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State-Pueblo

Colorado State-Pueblo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: MW Network

2. New Mexico

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

9-1 | 27-3 Odds to Win MWC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 93-76 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Utah State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-1 | 24-5 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 84-53 vs Northwest Nazarene

Next Game

Opponent: @ Santa Clara

@ Santa Clara Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. San Diego State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-2 | 19-10 Odds to Win MWC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 63-62 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Katherine

Saint Katherine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: MW Network

5. Boise State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

7-3 | 17-13 Odds to Win MWC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 95-54 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

6. Nevada

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 72-53 vs Drake

Next Game

Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

7. UNLV

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-4 | 10-18 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 79-64 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-17

6-5 | 13-17 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 87-82 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: MW Network

9. Wyoming

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-3 | 9-19 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 78-70 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: MW Network

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-23

5-4 | 7-23 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: W 89-56 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: MW Network

11. Air Force

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-3 | 10-20 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: L 73-68 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game