Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:58 per game on the ice, is -3.

Stone has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 28 games this season, Stone has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Stone hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 109 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 4 24 Points 2 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

