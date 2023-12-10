Should you bet on Mark Stone to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Stone has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

