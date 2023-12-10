Will Kaedan Korczak Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 10?
In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Kaedan Korczak to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Korczak stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Korczak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Korczak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
