In the Week 14 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Joshua Jacobs hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has had 220 carries for a team-leading 771 rushing yards (64.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Jacobs also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 35 passes for 280 yards (23.3 ypg).

Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0 Week 12 Chiefs 20 110 1 4 15 0

