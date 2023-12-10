The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In Marchessault's 28 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Marchessault has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 28 games played.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 6 18 Points 2 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

