The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sharks this season in two games (five shots).
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 109 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:29 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:19 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 18:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

