Will Jauan Jennings cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has 240 yards receiving on 17 catches (30 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 21.8 yards per game.

Jennings has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1

