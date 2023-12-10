San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 234.4 per game.

Jennings has put up a 240-yard campaign so far (21.8 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 17 passes out of 30 targets.

Jennings vs. the Seahawks

Jennings vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 6 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 234.4 passing yards the Seahawks concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in NFL play.

Jennings Receiving Insights

Jennings, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this year.

Jennings has been targeted on 30 of his team's 336 passing attempts this season (8.9% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 8.0 yards per target.

In one of 10 games this year, Jennings has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 2.3% of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Jennings has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

