Should you bet on Jakobi Meyers hitting paydirt in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Meyers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has hauled in 52 passes for 591 yards (53.7 per game) and six scores this season.

In five of 11 games this season, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has one rushing TD this year.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1

Rep Jakobi Meyers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.