The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jack Eichel, are in action Sunday versus the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Eichel has scored a goal in 11 of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eichel has a point in 20 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Eichel has an assist in 15 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Eichel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 6 31 Points 5 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.