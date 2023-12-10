In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Jack Eichel to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in two games (11 shots).

He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Eichel averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

