Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 14:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Barbashev has a goal in five games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barbashev has a point in nine of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Barbashev has an assist in six of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Barbashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 109 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 4 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

