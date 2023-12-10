Hunter Renfrow will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Renfrow's 22 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 209 yards (to average 20.9 per game).

Renfrow vs. the Vikings

Renfrow vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Renfrow will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings give up 224.3 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense ranks 13th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Renfrow has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Renfrow has 7.5% of his team's target share (29 targets on 389 passing attempts).

He has picked up 7.2 yards per target (209 yards on 29 targets).

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Renfrow has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

