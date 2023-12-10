Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Sharks on December 10, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 31 points. He has 12 goals and 19 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
William Karlsson has 26 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Mark Stone has 24 total points for Vegas, with eight goals and 16 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Hertl has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 23 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|9
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|3
|0
|3
|8
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Mikael Granlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with three goals and 13 assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
