Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 31 points. He has 12 goals and 19 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

William Karlsson has 26 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Mark Stone has 24 total points for Vegas, with eight goals and 16 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Blues Dec. 6 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Hertl has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 23 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 7 2 0 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 5 3 0 3 8 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Devils Dec. 1 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Mikael Granlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with three goals and 13 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 7 1 2 3 1 at Islanders Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 7 at Devils Dec. 1 1 2 3 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

