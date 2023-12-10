The Western Conference's top-ranked squad, the Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5), host the 16th-ranked team from the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-350) Sharks (+260) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 57.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (12-9).

Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 77.8% chance to win.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 28 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 92 (5th) Goals 58 (31st) 64 (2nd) Goals Allowed 109 (32nd) 22 (6th) Power Play Goals 13 (24th) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (30th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-2-3 overall.

Vegas went over in three of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights net the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 92 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best units in NHL play, giving up just 64 goals to rank second.

With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

