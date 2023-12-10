Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Conference's top-ranked squad, the Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5), host the 16th-ranked team from the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Sharks (+260)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 57.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (12-9).
- Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 77.8% chance to win.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 28 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|92 (5th)
|Goals
|58 (31st)
|64 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|109 (32nd)
|22 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (24th)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (30th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-2-3 overall.
- Vegas went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights net the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 92 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best units in NHL play, giving up just 64 goals to rank second.
- With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
