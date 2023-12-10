Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, December 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Vegas, Eichel has 31 points in 28 games (12 goals, 19 assists).

William Karlsson is another important player for Vegas, with 26 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Mark Stone's 24 points this season are via eight goals and 16 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (1.9 goals against average) and recorded 378 saves with a .936% save percentage (first in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored nine goals and 14 assists in 26 games (playing 20:09 per game).

With 16 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 13 assists through 20 contests, Mikael Granlund is crucial for San Jose's attack.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 13 points, courtesy of six goals (third on team) and seven assists (fourth).

In the crease, San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen is 5-6-0 this season, collecting 330 saves and allowing 38 goals (3.9 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (41st in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 11th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.15 32nd 2nd 2.29 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 8th 32.4 Shots 25.3 32nd 9th 29.1 Shots Allowed 37 32nd 12th 21.57% Power Play % 18.06% 23rd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 71.74% 31st

