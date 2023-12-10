The Western Conference's top-ranked squad, the Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5), host the 15th-ranked group from the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 5-2-3 while putting up 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.5%). They have allowed 18 goals.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Sunday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Golden Knights 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-3.6)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (18-5-5 overall) have a 4-5-9 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has 10 points (3-0-4) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has scored two goals in four games this season (3-1-0 record, six points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 18 times, and are 15-0-3 in those games (to record 33 points).

In the nine games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 6-0-3 record (15 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 10-5-1 (21 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 7-0-4 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 11th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.15 32nd 2nd 2.29 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 8th 32.4 Shots 25.3 32nd 9th 29.1 Shots Allowed 37 32nd 12th 21.57% Power Play % 18.06% 23rd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 71.74% 31st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.