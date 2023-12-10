Sunday will feature a projected lopsided NHL contest between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5, -350 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2, +275 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

The Golden Knights have gone 12-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sharks have been an underdog in 27 games this season, with eight upset wins (29.6%).

Vegas has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

San Jose is 2-5 when it is the underdog by +275 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 6-4 3-7-0 6.1 2.80 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.80 1.80 7 17.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-1 6-4-0 6.1 3.20 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.70 5 22.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.