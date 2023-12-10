Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 10
Sunday will feature a projected lopsided NHL contest between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5, -350 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (8-17-2, +275 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Sharks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+275
|6
|FanDuel
|-335
|+265
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- Vegas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.
- The Golden Knights have gone 12-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Sharks have been an underdog in 27 games this season, with eight upset wins (29.6%).
- Vegas has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- San Jose is 2-5 when it is the underdog by +275 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-2-3
|6-4
|3-7-0
|6.1
|2.80
|1.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-2-3
|2.80
|1.80
|7
|17.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|5-1
|6-4-0
|6.1
|3.20
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.20
|3.70
|5
|22.7%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|5-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|1
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
