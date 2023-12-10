A battle featuring one of the top squads in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is on the table for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (18-5-5) host the 16th-place San Jose Sharks (8-17-2).

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2023 Golden Knights Sharks 5-0 VEG 10/12/2023 Sharks Golden Knights 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 64 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 92 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fifth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 28 12 19 31 21 30 46.1% William Karlsson 28 12 14 26 16 16 58.4% Mark Stone 28 8 16 24 15 32 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 28 12 6 18 13 17 20%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 109 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks' 58 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players